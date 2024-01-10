Beyond Housing kickstarts 2024 by installing first heat pump in Whitby home

Beyond Housing has taken on board a new green initiative after completing its first heat pump system conversion to one of its existing homes in Whitby.

With more than 15,000 houses across the North East, Beyond Housing is hoping that the installation will prompt a rise in the uptake of heat pumps and other renewable forms of energy in other households.

Working closely alongside Microgeneration Support Services (MSS), Beyond Housing was able to ensure that all heat loss calculations and design details were completed precisely in order to maximise the benefit of the renewable energy system.

The pre-plumbed 4kw Daikin monoblock heat pump system was designed specifically to suit the Whitby home, which had previously been fitted with a solid fuel back boiler, significantly improving its heating efficiency.

Beyond Housing Compliance Team Leader Jamie Whitaker pictured during the company's first heat pump installation.

Thanks to their ability to capture ambient heat from the air or ground to warm a home, heat pumps can be two to three times more efficient compared to traditional heating methods.

Jamie Whitaker, Compliance Team Leader at Beyond Housing said: “While renewable energy based systems are now included in many of our new-build schemes, we are very pleased to have successfully completed this retrospective heat pump installation to one of our existing homes in a rural village location near Whitby.