Gannets fight over a fish. Photo courtesy of Steve Farrington

Bookings are now being taken for this season’s RSPB Bempton seabird cruises.

Late last month, the first puffins were seen returning to the cliffs at the popular nature reserve, and the RSPB is preparing to run its cruises on the iconic Yorkshire Belle.

Weather permitting, the cruises run from May and offer a fantastic way to see the birds and the cliffs.

On an RSPB cruise there are fewer people when full, so people have more room to see and take pictures; there’s RSPB commentary by a local guide, and there area spotters on board to help you see the birds and ask any questions.

A spokesperson said: “Having spent the winter far out at sea, puffins return to lay an egg and raise the next generation.

"March sees the activity increase, with nest-building, displaying, and squabbling with neighbours all part of the daily ritual.

"Puffins nest out of sight in cracks in the cliffs, making them easy to miss early in the season.

"However, their fellow cliff dwellers – guillemots, gannets, razorbills, and kittiwakes – are far more visible.

"These birds choose Bempton’s cliffs because of the unique geology: hard layers of rock jutting from softer chalk create ledges perfect for nesting, while the nutrient- rich sea below provides an abundant food supply.

“If you want to get a different perspective on the birds, join us on one of our ever-popular seabird cruises on the Yorkshire Belle. We’re taking bookings now on our events pages

at events.rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs. Puffins, guillemots and razorbills are all easily visible as they fish or fly to and from to the cliffs.”