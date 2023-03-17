Bridlington Age UK shop are teaming up with The Wombles to celebrate Global Recycling Day
Age UK and family favourites The Wombles are putting the planet first on Global Recycling Day this Saturday (March 18).
Age UK and The Wombles are teaming up to spread the message of sustainability throughout Bridlington this Saturday.
They are inviting the people of Bridlington to take part by donating their unwanted items to the Age UK shop located on The Promenade.
The Wombles are working with the Charity throughout 2023 as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.
Together they hope to inspire people across the country to take an active role in looking after the planet.
The team are encouraging people to get ‘wombling’ and recycle their unwanted items by donating them to Age UK, or by reusing pre-loved items purchased in the Charity’s shops.
Global Recycling Day celebrates the importance of recycling when it comes to protecting the planet.
Donating unwanted items to Age UK not only helps raise vital funds for the Charity’s work supporting older people, but helps to reduce waste and landfill.
The Age UK Promenade shop urgently needs good quality donations such as clothing and accessories, gifts, toys, household items and shoes, all of which are then sold on to be loved again.
Age UK shops raise funds to support vital services for older people, including the Charity’s free and confidential national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Services.
The charity is also looking for people to join their amazing team of volunteers in Bridlington.
Anyone interested in becoming a part of the Age UK team is invited to visit the Bridlington shop on The Promenade for a chat.