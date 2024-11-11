Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man and a woman from Hull and a man from Bridlington have together been ordered to pay more than £4,000 by a court for dumping rubbish in the East Riding.

Iain Macleod and Bianca Curt from Hull, and Steven Noble from Bridlington, all pleaded guilty to fly-tipping offences when they appeared before Beverley magistrates on Wednesday, November 6.

In the cases, a bicycle, a shopping trolley, door mats, clothing rails, a mop and bags of rubbish were left to litter the side of roads in Beverley, Boynton and Wetwang.

Steven Noble, of George Street, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing in his duty of care to ensure waste was disposed of legally when he appeared at the court.

Noble was fined a total of £160 and was ordered to pay £982.30 costs and a £64 victim surcharge.

The court heard street scene enforcement officers from the council first found bags of household waste left in brambles at the side of the road in Sands Lane, Boynton, on April 24 last year.

In a second incident, the officers found a shopping trolley, bags of household waste, cardboard and garden waste on Woldgate, between Boynton and Bridlington, on June 23 last year.

Following investigations, the waste was traced back to Noble.

Regarding the April offence, he told the court he paid someone to take his rubbish away.

Carl Skelton, director of street scene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This rubbish was thoughtlessly dumped on roadsides in the East Riding and we won’t tolerate fly-tipping, when we have easy ways of disposing and recycling this waste in a legal manner.

“Thanks to residents for continuing to report incidents like this to us.

"We continue to investigate all fly-tipping and take action when we can.”

For more information or to report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping or contact 01482 393939.

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/recyclingo find your nearest household waste recycling site.