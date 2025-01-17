Bridlington man prosecuted after building waste dumped on country road in Thwing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Bridlington has been prosecuted after a large amount of building waste was dumped on a country road in Thwing.

The building waste, including timber, a radiator and a vehicle tyre, was found scattered on the road to a farm in Thwing in March 2024.

Daniel Bint, of Trinity Road, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to failing in his duty of care to dispose of waste legally when he appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday January 8.

Bint was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £393.80 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

The building waste dumped in a farm road in Thwing in March 2024.

The court heard the fly-tipping was reported to East Riding of Yorkshire Council on March 11, 2024.

Streetscene enforcement officers at the council investigated and their enquiries led them to Bint.

Bint told the officers he arranged for building waste to be removed from a property he was working on.

However, he failed to make reasonable checks to ensure the waste was transferred to a person authorised for carrying and disposing of waste legally and properly.

The waste was then found fly-tipped on the road in Thwing.

By law, businesses are responsible for disposing of any waste they handle or arrange to dispose of properly and legally by hiring a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away.

Anyone caught fly-tipping in the East Riding could be ordered to pay a fixed penalty of up to £1,000 or the case could be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Carl Skelton, the council’s director of streetscene services, said: “Tradespeople understand they have to dispose of building waste properly and legally, they can’t just give it to someone who will then dump it the East Riding countryside.

“We will continue to investigate every fly-tipping incident reported to us and always take action when we can.”

Fly-tipping information

For more information or to report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council, contact 01482 393939 or at www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/recycling to find your nearest household waste recycling site.