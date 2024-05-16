Bridlington North, South Landing and Wilsthorpe celebrate winning Seaside Awards for 2024 from Keep Britain Tidy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three beaches in the Bridlington area have scooped Seaside Awards for 2024.

Bridlington North, South Landing and Wilsthorpe all earned the accolades in the annual initiative by Keep Britain Tidy, naming the UK’s top beaches.

Hornsea and Withernsea were awarded Blue Flag status by the environmental organisation.

As part of the awards, Hornsea, Withernsea and South Landing all recorded “excellent” water quality results, with Bridlington North and Wilsthorpe recording “good” results.

Coun Barbara Jefferson and Jonathan Newman, foreshores inspector, are joined by Hornsea Mayor Councillor Laura Embleton and her consort Colin Embleton, proudly displaying the 2024 Blue Flag for Withernsea

Each year Keep Britain Tidy honours those UK beaches that meet high standards in quality, cleanliness, safety and the range of facilities they have for the public.

Bridlington South beach was not eligible for a beach award this year due to bathing water quality but continues to comply with all other Seaside Award criteria.

The Yorkshire Bathing Water Partnership – made up of the Environment Agency, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, North Yorkshire Council and Yorkshire Water – is currently working on a project to improve bathing water standards at Bridlington South.

Last year Bridlington South recorded “excellent” bathing water, but the four-year average used means the beach remained “poor” in the 2024 classification.

Bridlington North Beach landed the Seaside Award for 2024

To achieve a prestigious Blue Flag, a beach must meet more than 30 strict criteria including meeting water quality standards, provide environmental education, be properly managed, be clean, provide litter bins and toilets, allow no dogs during the bathing season, must have lifeguards, life-saving and first aid equipment, and buildings and beach equipment must be maintained.

To win a Seaside Award, a beach needs to meet a similar, but smaller number of guidelines, including being properly managed, complying with water quality standards, being clean, having litter bins and toilets, now allowing dogs during the bathing season, and having lifeguards or life-saving equipment.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, the council's cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: "It is fantastic news that Hornsea and Withernsea can fly Blue Flags this year and that three more of our beaches have been given Seaside Awards.