​Bridlington residents can now take coffee pods to all household waste recycling sites

Residents across the East Riding can now recycle their used coffee pods at all household waste recycling sites in the area.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has installed new blue containers at all the recycling sites so people can recycle aluminium and plastic coffee capsules used in drinks machines instead of throwing them in the green bin.

The council’s waste and recycling team and site managers FCC Environment have joined forces with Podback, the not-for-profit coffee pod recycling service, to introduce the new scheme.

Residents in this area can collect up their used coffee pods at home before taking them to a recycling site the next time they visit.

They are asked to please keep metal and plastic pods separate, but there’s no need to remove coffee grounds.

All coffee, tea, milk and hot chocolate pods from the most popular brands can be recycled, including Nespresso, Tassimo, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, L’OR, Illy, Starbucks etc.

According to figures, around 800 million drinks pods are sold in the UK each year and 20% of households own a coffee machine.

Podback shreds the pods to remove coffee grounds, then recycles the empty capsules to make new products including drinks cans, car parts and garden furniture.

The coffee grounds are recycled separately and used for energy and as a soil improver.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Coffee pods have proved difficult to recycle in the past, but thanks to this scheme they can be given a new life and I’m sure residents will support it.”

The plastic pod packaging is recycled locally at Holme-upon-Spalding-Moor, and the coffee grounds at Howden and Driffield. The aluminium pods are recycled in Cheshire.

The sites can accept many items including: Vapes; all electricals; cooking oil; and hard plastics.

Items for reuse – goods can be donated for the Dove House Hospice charity and sold to raise funds at their three local shops. Last year more than 230 tonnes were diverted to reuse.

Toys not suitable for reuse. More than 20 tonnes of toys have been recycled since June.

For more information about Podback visit the website www.podback.org