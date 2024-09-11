Councillor Lyn Healing and Matt Gent, the council’s service manager for environmental enforcement, launch the Love Where You Live campaign.

A Love Where You Live campaign has been launched in Bridlington to encourage people to help in the fight against fly-tipping and to take more pride in the town.

The drive has been launched by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in the hope residents will help make some streets and back alleys in the town – which have become hotspots for litter and dumped waste – a much cleaner and nicer place.

The scheme started with members of the council’s streetscene enforcement and public protection teams knocking on the doors of around 450 properties where fly-tipping is a problem.

Residents are being encouraged to report any fly-tipping they see, so the waste can be quickly investigated and cleared.

The teams also want to support and educate communities on the right ways to dispose of waste – using their green, blue and brown wheelie bins correctly, and taking other rubbish to the nearest household waste recycling site, which is at Carnaby.

Also as part of the project:

•Mobile CCTV cameras will be installed in five places around the town to keep watch on any fly-tipping,

•Signs will be placed in some of the worst affected areas, explaining that that CCTV is in operation,

•Posters will be put up directing people to where fly-tipping can be reported and where waste should go.

The campaign will run for several months with fly-tipping in the area being closely monitored.

Councillor Lyn Healing, the council’s cabinet member for communities and public protection, said: “With this Love Where You Live campaign we want to encourage people to take pride in the streets where they live and help us make them cleaner places.

“Fly-tipping is a crime and it’s important that people report any they see to the council, so we can take action against those responsible, and hopefully prevent it from happening.

“Bridlington is a great place to live, but unfortunately, there are some areas that are spoiled by a minority who think it’s fine to dump rubbish and not get rid of it properly.

“By promoting the easy and legal ways there are to dispose of rubbish, we can help people to look after their neighbourhoods.”

For more information or to report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council, contact 01482 393939 or at www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping