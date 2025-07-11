The RNLI lifeboats are washed down after every launch for several reasons, Photo by RNLI/Mike Milner

The Bridlington RNLI crew members are showing their ‘grey’ colours as the Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban comes into operation.

As of today (Friday, July 11) the company has banned the domestic use of hose pipes for watering gardens, washing cars and boats, and topping up ponds.

However, there are a few exceptions for essential services, including the RNLI.

The RNLI lifeboats are washed down after every launch for several reasons, primarily to prevent salt corrosion and marine growth, and to maintain the boat's readiness for the next call.

Thorough cleaning also helps prevent the spread of potential contaminants and ensures the lifeboat is in optimal condition for rescue operations.

However, the team is not using fresh water, but a grey version – wastewater.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Here at Bridlington RNLI, our boats are thoroughly washed down after each launch using what is called ‘grey water’ which is pre-treated and stored in a large tank at the lifeboat station.

“Grey water is wastewater from domestic activities such as showering, bathing, washing clothes, and washing dishes, but excluding sewage from toilets. It is less contaminated than black water (sewage) and can be treated and reused for non-potable purposes like toilet flushing or garden irrigation.

“So do not worry if you see our volunteers using hose pipes and buckets to clean down after an exercise/tasking, they are not using fresh water and are keeping our assets clean, contamination free and ensuring we are ready to respond 24/7 should we be required to save lives at sea.”

Visit www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats if you would like to support Bridlington RNLI.