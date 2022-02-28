Bridlington Spa earmarked for decarbonisation project as part of £1.5m scheme

Bridlington Spa is one of three council buildings that will be decarbonised.

The ERYC has awarded William Birch a £1.5m contract to decarbonise three public buildings; Bridlington Spa and Beverley based Annie Reed Road Depot and County Hall.

The projects are part of the phase 1 Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme which was awarded £1 billion of funding reflecting the importance of the public sector’s role in meeting the Government’s commitment to net zero by 2050.

Simon Potter, construction director at William Birch, said: “We’re all at different stages of the journey towards net zero, and we are helping our customers develop their own roadmap for reducing emissions, maximising savings and efficiencies, all while creating cleaner futures for all communities.

“Our work with East Riding of Yorkshire Council and other public sector organisations supports the design and delivery of energy efficiency measures, combining contracts that can deliver thermal fabric improvements, heating and renewables, power and building management systems.”

Mark Seddon, principal energy officer at ERYC, said “The decarbonisation of heat within existing buildings is a significant challenge.