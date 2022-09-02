Chance to gain seed fund for community tree planting schemes

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) is welcoming applications for funding, for up to £5,000 through this programme for 2022, to create new areas of native woodland, planting new clusters of native trees, or establishing new individual native standard trees.

A spokesman said: “There are no restrictions on who can apply to the fund for a grant, and it is envisaged that applications will be received from a range of individuals and groups such as private and public landowners, farmers, community groups, businesses, community organisations, charities, Town & Parish Councils, schools and faith groups.

“As well as the East Riding of Yorkshire Community Tree Planting Fund, Humber Forest offers access to up to 100% funded tree planting.

“Humber Forest is the community forest for Hull and East Yorkshire, working in partnership with Hull and East Riding councils, local businesses, community groups, schools and organisations such as the Woodland Trust and the Forestry Commission.

“There is no application process for Humber Forest. The Humber Forest team works with you to plan the project, complete any checks on your behalf, and, should you want it, works with two charity partners to assist in the delivery of your project, all at no cost to yourselves. It funds hedgerows, woodland and shelter belt planting, and potentially standard tree planting on farms, private land and estates, schools, public and private parks, amenity land, and within private business land. Each site will also receive funding for up to 5 years maintenance of the trees.”

For more details visit www.humberforest,org or contact [email protected]