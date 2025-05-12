The CCER initiative supports and prepares communities for the challenges posed by coastal change. Photo courtesy of Aled Jones

Changing Coasts East Riding (CCER) is hosting a series of community workshops between May and July – with one being held in Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridlington workshop, part of the scheme’s continued engagement with coastal communities, will be held at Bridlington Lifeboat Station on Thursday, July 1 between 5pm and 7.30pm.

The CCER initiative supports and prepares communities for the challenges posed by coastal change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, CCER is part of a nationally funded effort through the Coastal Transition Accelerator Programme, which is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and managed by the Environment Agency.

The workshop will include:

• Attendees’ memories of past coastal change, based on objects, photos or documents we will ask them to bring in.

• Introduction to National Coastal Erosion Risk Mapping (NCERM2) as a product and implications for their area.

• Introduction to the transition planning process and establish priorities for the future of their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will then be an hour at the end of the meeting for attendees to chat to the project team and look at the NCERM2 maps in more detail if they wish.

Residents are encouraged to sign up by contacting their admin support team on 01482 395320 or email [email protected] as places are limited.