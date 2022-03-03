Scarborough Castle and Whitby harbour to host world-class sculptures highlighting climate change

The artists have been commissioned as part of Wild Eye, an ambitious project by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and art-science organisation Invisible Dust, which engages with leading artists to create new sculptures that both enable nature observation opportunities and raise awareness of the potentially devastating effects of climate change on our coastal environment.

Ryan Gander’s new sculpture We are only human (Incomplete sculpture for Scarborough to be finished by snow) for English Heritage’s Scarborough Castle headland has been created in the shape of a dolos - a form normally used as a defence to prevent coastal erosion.

The sculpture is purposely only partially formed as it is intended to be completed by snowfall.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Castle picture: English Heritage

Due to the changes in weather conditions caused by global warming, this work may never be seen in its original complete form.

Because the new sculpture is sited within the castle grounds, for the next 10 years English Heritage is offering four days each year when local families from YO11 and YO12 postcodes will be able to visit the castle free of charge, to view the sculpture.

This year, the dates are March 19, June 18, June 19 and September 25.

Wild Eye will also organise activities and guides to art and nature for local families to enjoy while viewing the sculpture.

A huge rainbow stretching over Whitby's harbour walls brightens up the day,

Scarborough-based artists Badgers of Bohemia will also be running Wild Eye art/nature workshops with a school and sixth form in the run up to the launch.

Whitby project

Artist duo Juneau Projects have been working alongside Whitby communities to co-design eye-catching sculptural street furniture, inspired by the wonderful wildlife and habitats found along the different stages of the Esk Estuary, which aim to contrast and complement the message of the Ryan Gander piece.

The unique sculptures have been created in collaboration with Scarborough Borough Council, Coast and Vale Community Action (CaVCA) and English Heritage.

Wild Eye is funded by Scarborough and Whitby Town Deal funding allocations and aims to bring together artists, conservationists and the wider community to foster a greater understanding of climate change and the importance of protecting wildlife found across the North Yorkshire coast.

"Working with renowned artists Ryan Gander and Juneau Projects, these are the first sculptures and activities aiming to foster a greater sense of connectedness between people and the environment; located in key locations to help residents and visitors to immerse themselves in nature."

Wildlife sculpture series and Cinder Track artwork

Wild Eye plans for 2022 to 2025 include the development of a world-class, outdoor wildlife sculpture series along the coast, created by some of the UK’s leading visual artists.

Future proposals for Scarborough include a porpoise viewing platform on Marine Drive, artworks on the Cinder Track cycle way and a project in collaboration with SeaGrown seaweed farm.