A new map of England’s coastline reveals the 21 villages and hamlets that will lose £584 million worth of residential property to coastal erosion by 2100.

Communities in Yorkshire are among those that will be worst affected, namely the areas from Easington to Kilnsea, Hollym to Dimlington Cliffs, Rolston to Waxholme and Wilsthorpe to Atwick.

Collectively, these areas are estimated to lose 648 homes worth more than £93 million.

One Home’s England’s Communities Under Threat map takes an up-to-date look at the state of the country’s disappearing cliffs and the threat coastal erosion poses to the most at-risk seaside villages and hamlets.

The coastline between Flamborough Head and Gibraltar Point in Lincolnshire is particularly at risk, according to the One Home map.

It illustrates where no new sea defences will be built to defend against erosion, meaning homes will be lost to the sea.

The map was created using existing Environment Agency data and Shoreline Management Plans (SMPs), which outline the risks to an area and whether it will be protected from erosion or not.

One Home chief executive Angela Terry said: “Sea levels are rising as global temperatures soar and so larger waves batter our coast during severe storms. These irreversible changes mean some cliff faces are crumbling fast.

“We can’t turn the tide or build a wall around the entire coast so we urgently need to help seaside communities to prepare for the damage that will come.

“Shoreline Management Plans are publicly available documents but most people are unaware of their existence. Many homeowners don’t know their properties are at risk or that decisions have been made about whether to protect them or not.

"Currently, for those homes at risk, there is no compensation scheme available. Owners might be asked to pay to demolish their homes while still paying their mortgage.”