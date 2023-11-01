News you can trust since 1882
Coastal path near Scarborough closed by North York Moors National Park following a number of landslips

North York Moors National Park have announced that a coastal path on the cliffs at Lebberston Cliff will be temporarily closed due to a number of recent landslips.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
North York Moors National Park have been dealing with a number of landslips across the Yorkshire coast.

North York Moors National Park have said: “With the ground saturated we are dealing with a number of slips along the Cleveland Way Coast.

“The most serious of these is at Lebberston Cliff and as of today, 31 October, this section is being temporarily closed with an inland diversion in place. We hope to set the fence back here in the near future once conditions have settled.

“Elsewhere there have been minor cliff slips and the path itself is very muddy. That is the case along the full length between Saltburn and Filey, but especially so between Whitby and Ravenscar and between Scarborough and Filey.

“With more rain and storm damage forecast for Thursday, please exercise additional caution if using the coastal Cleveland Way.”

