Coffee pod disposal service launches at North Yorkshire recycling centres

From left, operations manager for household waste recycling centres, Steven Midgley, partnership development and recycling executive at Podback, Paddy Pope, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste services, Cllr Greg White, and service improvement officer, Jenny Lowes. They are showcasing the new coffee pod recycling bins in place at HWRCs across the county.

Coffee lovers can now dispose of their used pods in an environmentally friendly way as part of a new service aimed at reducing waste.

North Yorkshire Council is working with Podback, a coffee pod recycling service, to offer the containers at its household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).

Used coffee pods, as well as tea, milk, and hot chocolate pods, are accepted. The plastic or aluminium pods need to be collected separately, as they are recycled at different facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the scheme, pods will be sent to specialist recycling plants and be transformed into new products such as packaging, car components and building products.

The coffee pod recycling stations will be installed at HWRCs across North Yorkshire

Coffee grounds will be treated by anaerobic digestion to create soil improver and renewable energy.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste services, Cllr Greg White, said: “We are excited to be working with Podback to introduce another recycling stream at the HWRCs for residents.

“Coffee drinkers can now enjoy their coffee knowing their pods can be recycled and go on to be made into new products, renewable energy and improve the soil.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recycling items uses less energy than manufacturing from raw materials, saving natural resources and reducing carbon emissions generated by throwing items away in landfill and even incineration.

Podback’s executive director, Rick Hindley, added: “It’s great to be able to expand our service to North Yorkshire’s HWRCs.

“We want to make coffee pod recycling as easy as possible, and this new service enables residents to drop off pods when convenient, alongside other recyclables, helping to reduce waste and increase recycling.”

Podback is a not-for-profit recycling service, created and funded by the UK’s leading coffee pod systems of NESCAFE Dolce Gusto, Tassimo and Nespresso, and over 25 coffee pod brands and national retailers.

All pods collected by Podback are recycled in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The containers are available at all HWRCs excluding Leyburn, Settle and Wombleton.

To find out more about the centres and the new service, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-waste/household-waste-recycling-centres