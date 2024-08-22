Coffee pod disposal service launches at North Yorkshire recycling centres
North Yorkshire Council is working with Podback, a coffee pod recycling service, to offer the containers at its household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).
Used coffee pods, as well as tea, milk, and hot chocolate pods, are accepted. The plastic or aluminium pods need to be collected separately, as they are recycled at different facilities.
As part of the scheme, pods will be sent to specialist recycling plants and be transformed into new products such as packaging, car components and building products.
Coffee grounds will be treated by anaerobic digestion to create soil improver and renewable energy.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste services, Cllr Greg White, said: “We are excited to be working with Podback to introduce another recycling stream at the HWRCs for residents.
“Coffee drinkers can now enjoy their coffee knowing their pods can be recycled and go on to be made into new products, renewable energy and improve the soil.”
Recycling items uses less energy than manufacturing from raw materials, saving natural resources and reducing carbon emissions generated by throwing items away in landfill and even incineration.
Podback’s executive director, Rick Hindley, added: “It’s great to be able to expand our service to North Yorkshire’s HWRCs.
“We want to make coffee pod recycling as easy as possible, and this new service enables residents to drop off pods when convenient, alongside other recyclables, helping to reduce waste and increase recycling.”
Podback is a not-for-profit recycling service, created and funded by the UK’s leading coffee pod systems of NESCAFE Dolce Gusto, Tassimo and Nespresso, and over 25 coffee pod brands and national retailers.
All pods collected by Podback are recycled in the UK.
The containers are available at all HWRCs excluding Leyburn, Settle and Wombleton.
To find out more about the centres and the new service, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-waste/household-waste-recycling-centres
