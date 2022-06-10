Conservation award for Egton Estate, near Whitby, for work benefiting rare birds

Lapwings are thriving at Egton Estate

Egton estate has achieved a conservation award for their abundant lapwing population and also ranks in the top one percent of landholdings for Curlews.

The birds are red-listed either because their overall population, number of breeding pairs, or territorial range is significantly decreasing.

The awards are presented by Redlist Revival, a charity established nine years ago to identify and promote successful management of priority species with an initial focus on red-listed birds.

Oliver Foster of Egton Estate said: “The aerial displays of the male Lapwing are a joy to witness every spring and it is an absolute delight to see the chicks emerge and take their first steps.

“Traditional moorland management techniques such as predator control, restoration burning and grazing management have enabled the population of Lapwing at Egton to remain stable over a number of years, in contrast to declines for this species in other parts of the UK.

“We are committed to ongoing conservation work for the benefit of upland bird species.”

Mark Cunliffe-Lister, Chair of the Moorland Association, said: “We are delighted to see recognition of the work to help rare birds to survive and thrive.