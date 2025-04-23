Council highlights its renewable energy projects for Earth Day 2025

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 09:51 BST
The council is committed to installing renewable energy across its facilities and buildings.The council is committed to installing renewable energy across its facilities and buildings.
The council is committed to installing renewable energy across its facilities and buildings.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is marking Earth Day 2025 by highlighting its wide range of renewable energy projects – including a solar farm project at South Cliff Holiday Park and solar panels at Bridlington’s coastal offices.

Earth Day 2025’s theme is 'Our Power, Our Plant', with East Yorkshire ‘continuing to be at the forefront in renewable energy, particularly wind power’.

There are a number of onshore and offshore wind farms in the region, helping provide jobs, investment, and clean energy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dogger Bank wind farm, off the coast of East Yorkshire, is set to be the largest wind farm in the world, and will provide energy for up to six million homes

Wind farms provide community funds, managed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, to ensure that local communities are able to reap the benefits of renewable energy infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the council is also working with Hull City Council and City Science to develop a Local Area Energy Plan (LAEP) for the region.

This roadmap will assess our current energy system, explore new possibilities, and outline practical steps to cut carbon emissions while delivering real benefits for local people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Jenkins-Knight, East Riding of Yorkshire Council climate change manager, said: “These fantastic initiatives demonstrate East Riding Council’s firm commitment to the environment.

“These projects will help safeguard our communities as well as provide value for money for the council.”

Related topics:East Riding of Yorkshire CouncilEast YorkshireBridlington
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice