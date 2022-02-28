Councillors hail decision to scrap cut-off date on historic public rights of way registration

Wold Weighton Ward Councillors Leo Hammond and Mike Stathers.

Under the Labour Government’s Countryside and Rights of Way Act (2000) a cut-off date was set for the registering of PROW across England.

This would see all PROW established before 1949 which had not been formally identified and registered on the council’s definite maps lost forever.

Wolds Weighton Cllrs Leo Hammond and Mike Stathers have long campaigned to end this cut-off date and in November presented a motion to East Riding of Yorkshire Council calling on the authority to write to Government to object to this legislation, arguing it would be damaging to rural communities across the East Riding with potentially up to over 600 miles of PROW lost.

Their olleagues supported their motion and the council joined other local authorities and the Ramblers Association in the fight against this cut-off date.

Cllr Hammond said: “The announcement from DEFRA that the cut-off date will be dropped is fantastic news.

“This is a big win for rural communities like those in our ward and it’s good to see the Government listening to us and protecting a vital part of our rural culture and heritage so that it can continue to be enjoyed by future generations.”

Cllr Stathers said: “The enormous benefit that our rights of way bring to people’s health and quality of life was highlighted during the pandemic when so many East Riding residents took to the countryside as a way of getting through this difficult time.

“To lose these routes would be a disaster and a move that would never be reversed so this decision is to be widely welcomed.”

The Ramblers said the decision would allow them, with the help of their volunteers, to ensure the “most important and useful paths” are added to maps.

While this change of policy means PROW are safe for the immediate future, the councillors would like to remind residents of the importance of registering PROW with the council so that they can be protected, maintained and treasured indefinitely.