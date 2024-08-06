Days out with a difference: Family-friendly volunteering in the North York Moors National Park

Tree planting at Explorer Club - Image: Tammy Andrews

A family volunteering group that provides opportunities for children and their grown-ups to help care for nature and learn about the environment is seeking new members.

The Explorer Volunteers meet twice a month, usually on a Sunday, to help look after the National Park and its habitats.

Tasks range from clearing vegetation, to improving drainage, planting trees, tackling invasive species and collecting litter.

There’s also lots of fun and adventure to be had, with families getting a chance to experience everything from the glorious coast to the sweeping heather moorland.

Clearing cross-drains - Image: Tammy Andrews

The Explorer group form just one part of the extraordinary volunteer effort in the North York Moors, with people of every age donating their time to make a real difference in the National Park.

Tammy Andrews has been involved with family volunteering at the North York Moors National Park Authority for over ten years.

She said: “There are huge benefits for the children and families that take part, alongside the benefits for wildlife and the environment.

“There’s quality time spent together, new skills learned, new friends made and plenty of exercise in some of the most scenic areas of North Yorkshire.

Litter picking in the North York Moors

“This can all have a big positive impact on health and wellbeing.”

Explorer Volunteers is best suited to families with children aged between four and 11 years old, and extended family members such as grandparents are also more than welcome to take part.

Tammy is always impressed by how well young children listen to the health and safety briefings, to the point where they’re quick to correct any adult who isn’t following protocol.

She said: “I love hearing that a child has 'told off' their adult for leaving a tool on the ground, even in their own garden at home.

“It shows just how engaged they are in our sessions, and that they are taking the skills and knowledge they learn here into other areas of their life.”

All equipment and training is provided, with tools available for both adults and children.

There is no cost to take part and participants do not need to commit to every session, which will take place in different locations around the North York Moors.

If you are interested in becoming an Explorer Volunteer or finding out more, you can email Tammy on [email protected] or visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/familyvolunteering.