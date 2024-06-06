Dead marine life discovered along the coastline from Whitby to Hartlepool raises alarm among conservationists
Earlier this month, dead marine life was discovered along the coastline from Hartlepool to Whitby, raising alarm among conservationists and communities.
The wash-ups have included a significant number of razor clams, hard clams, crabs, starfish and urchins.
It follows a series of similar incidents that have plagued the coastline since 2021.
North Sea Conservation, which completed the installation of the Whitby Lobster Hatchery in 2023, aims to maintain a healthy balance of marine life in the North Sea.
A spokesperson said: “These recurring incidents pose a significant threat to the hatchery’s mission and the broader sustainability of our oceans.”
The charity is particularly concerned about potential leaching of unknown contaminants and industrial chemicals into the water.
The spokesperson added: “The fishing communities along the coastline have only recently begun to recover from the catastrophic 2021 ecocide event.
“This decimated marine life and caused erratic population surges of species such as brittle starfish, whelks, starfish and sea slugs, disrupting the delicate balance of life that exists in the region.
“We are really concerned about the latest developments. The problems we’ve experienced seem to be happening again.
“We are concerned for our marine ecosystem, the fishing industry and our charity’s impact.”
North Sea Conservation is calling on regulators and authorities to carefully monitor the situation and protect coastal communities’ livelihoods and the North East marine ecosystems.