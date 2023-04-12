The course is on offer on two selected dates in May and will include online lectures, practical assessments and first aid skills for seals, dolphins and whales.

The one day course will also cover lifejackets and specialised equipment, as well as first hand experience educating the public on marine mammals and the challenges they face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once this first course is completed, those interested in progressing further will be able to work towards becoming an Advanced Medic or an Instructor.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue are offering marine mammal training courses in Bridlington on May 8 and May 27.

Reporter Claudia Bowes spoke to Em Mayman, assistant Coordinator for the BDMLR in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire about her experiences, why she is part of the BDMLR and what people can expect from the course. Miss Mayman is also an Advanced Marine Mammal Medic and is part of the Large Whale Disentanglement Team.

Miss Mayman said: "I've worked with animals my whole life, and at the end of 2015 my dad spotted the course being advertised and knew it would be something I was interested in. I was socially shy so I wouldn't have done the course on my own without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the Bridlington area recently, we have had dozens of seal rescues including an entangled seal and a variety of underweight or sick pups, as well as a porpoise rescue a few weeks ago.

“One experience that sticks with me is a juvenile grey seal that was entangled in rope and netting at Spurn Point which was also hooked on to some sea defence spikes. The fantastic RNLI team rang it into BDMLR HO, and then took us down to help find it as it was getting dusk.

The BDMLR were involved with famous visitor Thor the walrus, ensuring his safety as the crowds came to catch a glimpse.

“The seal was rolling amongst the spikes with the entangled netting becoming tighter and tighter around its throat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to act fast but safely for us too. The seal was lucky because the net hadn't started to cut in yet, and after a thorough assessment was released back into the wild. It was a brilliant rescue!

“We are facing real disturbance issues with seals at the moment in public areas. They're fascinating creatures but they can get frightened with large crowds. We're really keen to get more medics out there monitoring seals and help educate the public on why they need space and rest. They're amazing characters to watch - from a distance!

“The team is fantastic and immensely supportive of each other. You can learn a lot and get involved with likeminded people, who will probably become good friends too. Not to mention getting to work with these incredible marine mammals!

The course will be a full day of training, designed to provide people with the basic knowledge, skills and expertise to help marine mammals in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'd love enthusiastic and kind people looking to join in. You can be as involved as little or as much as you like, with the only stipulation being to attend refresher training at least once every 3 years- which is free! You can be outgoing and bubbly or quiet and reserved, everyone is welcome.”

Places on the courses cost £115. The courses will be taking place on May 8 and May 27, and are open to anyone over the age of 18- no prior diving experience is required.

Visit to find out more visit: http://bdmlr.org.uk/marine-life-medic-mmm-training-course

To support the BDMLR visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/BDMLRYorkshire2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with enthusiasm is invited to try the course, it doesn't matter if participants have no prior diving skills or specialist knowledge. Please note participants must be over 18 years of age.