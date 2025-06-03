East Riding of Yorkshire Council has put up signs in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea.

Bridlington residents and visitors to the resort are being urged not to feed seagulls – with new signs reminding them of this message being erected in the town.

The signs have been placed at more than 30 locations around the three seafront areas, on lampposts, picnic benches, in car parks and at bus stops to get the message across to visitors and local residents.

Similar posters will also be handed out to local takeaways in a bid to reach their customers.

The new warnings have been put in place because:

•Feeding seagulls harms their health. Research has shown that eating human food, such as fish and chips, negatively impacts the health of seabirds, leading to the development of smaller chicks and higher mortality rates.

•It encourages them to steal food and waste – they will scavenge any food left alone or not put in waste bins properly.

•It makes seagulls aggressive towards people. There are many reports of gulls ‘mugging’ people for their food. That habit is driven by people actively feeding them or throwing leftovers to them.

•The droppings they leave behind are harmful to human health.

The clear message is to not to feed seagulls any type of food and please dispose of food properly in litter bins provided, wrapped up if possible and not able to spill out.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, the council’s cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “We are politely asking people to please not feed the seagulls because we want them to return to their natural environment and eat their natural diet.

“We want to make our seaside towns much more pleasant places and encourage people not to turn these wonderful birds into a nuisance.”