Dolphins, Whales and Porpoises Ahoy! Yorkshire's Bempton Cliffs leads new coastal sightings project

Shorewatch volunteers at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, East Yorkshire. Photo credit: Ellen Leach.

A new marine conservation project has launched at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, East Yorkshire, making it the first official ‘Shorewatch’ site in England.

The new initiative – a partnership between the RSPB and ‘Shorewatch’ founders, Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), will see 28 trained volunteers carry out structured ‘watches’ for Minke Whales, dolphins, Grey and Harbour Seals as well as part of a national effort to monitor these marine mammals.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation is the leading charity dedicated to the protection of whales and dolphins.

While seabirds have long been the stars of Bempton Cliffs – with over half a million nesting here each year – ‘Shorewatch’ focuses on what lies beyond the cliffs. Cetacean sightings in the North Sea and the data gathered will help conservationists understand more about the species that live in and pass through these waters.

Sightings have included 33 Bottlenose Dolphins on 22 different days, 19 Harbour Porpoises on 14 different days, and nine Grey Seals on nine different.

Susanna O’Neill, RSPB Senior Administrator and a ‘Shorewatch’ volunteer, brought the idea of making Bempton a ‘Shorewatch’ location back with her after completing an RSPB sabbatical spent in Shetland where she worked with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation team and took part in watches herself.

She said: “There’s nothing like seeing your first Bottlenose Dolphin leap clear of the water and hearing the people around you gasp and cheer.

“It’s magical and incredibly emotional. People often don’t realise there’s such phenomenal marine life off the Yorkshire coast.

“This is first and foremost about conservation though. With climate change and human activity continuing to impact our seas, it’s more important than ever to gather reliable data on our marine wildlife. Shorewatch gives us a way to do just that – and as a seabird reserve, it’s a natural step to extend our gaze to the ocean.”

‘Shorewatch’ is a programme created by Whale and Dolphin Conservation that has operated across Scotland and its islands since 2005 and RSPB Bempton Cliffs is the first location in England to join the network. The first cohort of volunteers were trained by WDC in February 2025.

All ‘Shorewatch’ volunteers attend an initial training so that each 10-minute watch is carried out in the same way and can be compared with other watches and locations over time. In total, 100,000 surveys have been completed by WDC Shorewatchers over the last 20 years in Scotland. As well as providing useful data for conservation planning, the project aims to engage local people in the process of protecting and conserving the marine environment and the wellbeing of local whales and dolphins.

Specialist marine binoculars are used to scan the sea for ten minutes from a fixed point – in this case, the Bartlett Nab viewpoint at Bempton. Sightings (or lack of them) are logged using the WDC’s dedicated app, with the data contributing to national research and conservation strategies. Seabird feeding frenzies help volunteers to identify where sightings might occur.

Katie Dyke, WDC ‘Shorewatch’ coordinator, said: “It’s a real milestone to have England represented in our ‘Shorewatch’ network, and Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire is the perfect location. The high cliffs give excellent visibility, and the volunteer team has been so committed.

"The data being gathered here will help strengthen our understanding of how cetaceans use the English coastline – and how best to safeguard them. Together, we’re not only recording vital data but also inspiring people to care about marine life on their doorstep.”

Situated on the dramatic Yorkshire east coast, around half a million seabirds, including Gannets, Kittiwakes, Guillemots and Razorbills as well as around 3,000 Puffins breed at RSPB Bempton Cliffs each year. Bempton’s internationally important seabird population means it has special protection. It is both a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and its European importance is recognised in its designation as a Special Protection Area (SPA).

Dave O’Hara, Reserve Manager, at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, said:“Visitors travel from right across the UK and overseas to see seabirds in their thousands here, but they also have the chance to spot something spectacular out at sea too. We hope to become just as famous for sightings of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

“This area is hugely important for marine mammals due to the frontal systems in the area bringing plentiful food supplies. Many feeding areas for seabirds and marine mammals overlap and data from projects such as this helps us understand how best to protect species dependant on the North Sea in the future”.