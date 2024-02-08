East and North Yorkshire councils support protection of Yorkshire Wolds at Downing Street

Councillors George Jabbour and Leo Hammond at Number 10 Downing Street.

Councillors Leo Hammond and George Jabbour highlighted the campaign to establish a National Landscape in the Yorkshire Wolds during an event at Number 10 Downing Street.

National Landscapes enjoy certain protections to conserve and enhance their natural beauty. Until recently, they had been known as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty or AONBs. However, from November of last year, AONBs became National Landscapes, a new name that reflects the significance that these places assume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr George Jabbour North Yorkshire representative and Vice Chair of the Joint Advisory Committee of the Howardian Hills National Landscape, said: “As I mentioned to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs when he recently visited our stunning National Landscape in the Howardian Hills, I believe that the possible designation of a new Yorkshire Wolds National Landscape would bring innumerable potential benefits to our local communities.

“Therefore, I felt that it was important to spread the word about the Yorkshire Wolds designation project that crosses the boundaries of two local authorities during my visit to Downing Street. It has been a pleasure to work with my colleague Leo Hammond on promoting this campaign.”

Cllr Leo Hammond, East Riding’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Communities and Public Protection Cllr Leo Hammond commented: “This status is vital to protecting our rural way of life and growing our local economy. This is why I fully support the designation of a new National Landscape in the Yorkshire Wolds.