East Riding compost giveaways prove very popular with 5,000 free bags handed out

The compost giveaways proved as popular as ever with East Riding residents, with drivers queuing up at events to claim their free bags.
There were large turnouts at all nine giveaways held across the area by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling team, with a total of 5,000 bags of compost being handed out.
But if anyone missed out, they don’t need to worry – more compost giveaways are to be held in September.
The second round is being held as an extra thank you to residents for keeping up their good work in recycling their waste.
Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “The recycling team has been running the giveaways for a number of years and they are always very popular.
“It’s great that we can give even more back to the community by holding a second round in September. East Riding residents are some of the country’s top recyclers and it’s all thanks to them for continuing to recycle.”