East Riding of Yorkshire Council appealing for residents’ thoughts on draft Climate Change Strategy

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is seeking to gather public views via a survey after developing draft material for a Climate Change Strategy.

The strategy will set out the local authority’s vision and ambitions around climate change across the East Riding and highlights opportunities for future action.

Ahead of completing the survey, the council would encourage residents to spend time reading through the summary document provided at tinyurl.com/3dfdbd2t, which sets out the key draft information for the strategy.

At the end of the survey, participants will have the opportunity to take part in a climate friendly prize draw.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council has declared a climate emergency and committed to developing a strategy.

“I would ask that residents take a few minutes to look at the draft material and let us know their views on climate change and the approach of the plans.”

Go to tinyurl.com/y6yexpm6 to take part in the council’s draft Climate Change Strategy survey (deadline Sunday, September 25).

Click here to read the summary document.