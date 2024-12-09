East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s advice on Christmas recycling ahead of busiest time of year

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is offering some common sense recycling advice ahead of Christmas and New Year – the busiest times of the year.

A spokesperson said: “More waste is generated during the holidays than at any other period.

"Thankfully the vast majority – such as cards, wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and leftover food – can easily be recycled.”

Bin collection dates will change over Christmas and New Year.

Normal collections will resume from Monday, January 6.

People can check their bin collection days on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council app, the website www.eastriding.gov.uk/bins or on the the bin collection calendar delivered to homes.

Household waste recycling sites are open from 10am to 5pm each day, but will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

They will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Bin collection days will change slightly over Christmas and New Year and the easiest way to get reminders sent to you is by downloading the ‘East Riding of Yorkshire Council’ app. Coun Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “The app has been a huge success since we launched it three years ago and is now the most popular way residents can find out when their bin collection days are by signing up to receive reminders.

“That way people shouldn’t miss collection days, our crews can empty their wheelie bins, and we can recycle as much waste as we can.”

Recycling information Real Christmas trees can be recycled by placing them next to brown bins for collection in January or taken to household waste recycling sites.

Please remove all lights and decorations.

Blue bins can be used to recycle Christmas cards, envelopes, wrapping paper, cardboard and cardboard boxes, plastic tubs and trays, all glass and plastic bottles and jars, cans, tins, aerosols, tin foil, foil trays, books, newspapers, magazines, juice cartons, egg boxes.

Please make sure all waste for recycling is empty, clean and placed loose in the blue bin, not in bags.

Blue bins can take any kind of wrapping paper, including foil or plastic (if it stays in a ball when you scrunch it).

Please remove tape where possible.

Brown bins can be used to recycle all cooked and uncooked food waste, including plate scrapings, peelings, meat, turkey and other bird carcasses, meat bones, eggshells, tea bags and small amounts of sauces, creams and soups.

Any garden waste can also go in the brown bin.

Free kitchen caddy liners to put your food inside are available at household waste recycling sites, customer service centres, libraries, mobile libraries and leisure centres.

Batteries should never go in your bins.

Instead, take them to supermarkets and local shops which have battery recycling collection boxes or to any household waste recycling site.

Electrical items can be taken to the small electricals skip at household waste recycling sites.

Broken Christmas lights can be taken to the small electricals skip at household waste recycling sites.

Unwanted Christmas gifts can be donated to charity shops or taken to household waste recycling sites to donate them to the Reuse Shop for Dove House Hospice.

Crisp packets and plastic bags can be recycled in some supermarkets.

Polystyrene can’t be recycled, so please place any in your green bin.

Clothing, shoes and textiles can’t go in your bins, so please take these to local clothing recycling banks or to charity shops.