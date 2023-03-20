East Yorkshire Badger Protection Group appeal for help to tackle wildlife crime

East Yorkshire Badger Protection Group (EYBPG) covers a vast area from Filey to Spurn point, Malton to Goole, working with North Yorkshire and Humberside wildlife officers, their Rural Crime Task Forces, and the RSPCA in their efforts at upholding the law.

The group has appealed to landowners, dog walkers or anyone visiting woodlands or rural areas to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.Siobhan MacMahon, Secretary for EYBPG said: “Badgers are one of our most iconic mammals, yet they are subjected to the most barbaric and pre-meditated cruelty.

“These shy, woodland creatures are dragged from their setts then thrown mercilessly to fight large Bull Cross lurcher type dogs waiting above ground.”

Leaving the badger sett at dusk.

Badger baiting was made illegal in 1835 and today, both badgers and their setts are protected under the “Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

However, the Group claim these laws do not deter wildlife criminals.

Ms MacMahon explained: “It’s all about the bloodlust and who owns the hardest dog.

"Female badgers (or sows) are highly sought after.

East Yorkshire Badger Protection Group have appealed for help to prevent badger baiting

"The sows give birth in February and the men will often “recce” a sett before the attack to ensure a badger is at home and worth their effort.

"In remote areas where the men feel safe, digging can last all day and there are reports of men laughing and egging their dogs on to attack badgers.

“When a sow is dug from her sett, the odds are immediately stacked against her.

"She is a formidable foe and will fight the dogs long and hard to defend her cubs.

"Sadly, there is only one outcome - an agonising and barbaric death.

"With no mother, the cubs will almost certainly perish.”

EYBPG offer the following advice: “If you see a number of men with dogs, be it terriers or lurcher types near a badger sett, please act quickly.

"Contact the Police on 999 giving an accurate location.

"If you have a smart phone, take advantage of what3words or Google maps.

"If possible, make a note of men, dogs and any vehicles. The registration numbers are vitally important.

“Inform the Police a wildlife crime is in progress and ask if a Wildlife Crime Officer is available.

"Time is of the essence and quick actions could save a badger’s life.

“However, never confront these men.

"They are often involved in other crimes and can be dangerous, so remove yourself from the area and ring 999.

"Once the Police have been informed, it would be appreciated if our Group could also be notified.

"Information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

EYBPG has a dedicated Helpline where injured badgers and RTA’s in the area can be reported.

The Helpline Number is 07780 863081.

Ms MacMahon said:“Our Group is dedicated to protecting badgers.

"If anyone would like to join us, please visit the website www.eastyorksbadgers.co.uk for further details or email: [email protected].

"We are a friendly, proactive group with members of all ages and abilities including members who have undergone wildlife crime training courses with Humberside police.

"The Group monitor badger setts, offer advice, run training and education sessions and organise fund-raising events.