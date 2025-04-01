​Work at Barmston has received £40,000 as part of the country-wide Government investment.

​Three schemes in this area received major funding boosts as the Government announced a £2.65 billion two-year investment to protect communities from flooding across the country.

Work on Barmston Sea End Outfall has been allocated £40,000, the Hornsea Mere and Water Level and Quality Scheme gets £500,000, while the Hornsea Sea Defence Improvement scheme will receive £269,000.

These three projects, along with a number of initiatives in Hull, Goole, Market Weighton and Beverley will help protect homes and businesses in the region.

A Government spokesperson said: “During the two-year investment, 1,000 flood schemes have been or will continue to be supported.

“This year around £430 million is going towards their construction, while a further £220 million will be used to reinstate flood defences to their full standard of service and original design life to help protect communities.

"Further funding has been earmarked for repairing existing flood assets utilised in flood events, such as pumps, as well as important activity to warn and inform the public of flooding risks.”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record.

“Through our Plan for Change, this government will deliver a decade of national renewal and economic growth. As part of that we are investing a record £2.65 billion to build and repair over 1,000 flood defences across the country.”

Caroline Douglass, executive director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, said: “Protecting communities in England from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority and this is more important than ever as climate change brings more extreme weather to the nation.

“The delivery of these schemes will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.

“Our focus is now on working with local councils and Regional Flood and Coastal Committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected.”