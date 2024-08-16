East Yorkshire Council's free compost giveaway to come to Bridlington next month
The council’s waste and recycling team will hold eight events, starting on Tuesday, September 3, for residents to come and collect two free bags of compost.
The Bridlington event, at the Carnaby Council depot on Lancaster Road (YO15 3QY), will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 10am.
The compost has all been recycled from the garden and food waste people put in their brown bins.
Around 60 tonnes of compost was handed out for free in the last giveaway events held in May.
September’s events will be in Preston, Goole, Pocklington, Beverley, Hornsea, Withernsea, Carnaby and Driffield.
Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Our giveaways were a big hit with residents in May and I’m sure these next dates will be as popular as ever.
“It’s our way of thanking residents for their help in recycling as much of their waste as they can – and what a great job they do.”
A East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson added: “All brown bin contents get recycled into compost by the Biowise plant in Willerby – where the giveaway compost comes from.
"Unfortunately, not all areas can be covered by the giveaways, but the team would welcome any suggestions of new sites via email to [email protected].”
