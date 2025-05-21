East Yorkshire residents encouraged to share their views on nature

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 21st May 2025, 14:40 BST
Consultation on the strategy is open until Sunday, June 22. Image: LNRS/Simon Tull
The Hull and East Yorkshire Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) is encouraging residents in this area to share their views on how to recover nature across the region.

The strategy, mandated by the government, is aimed at creating, improving, and connecting high quality habitats. It will support efforts to adapt to climate change, reduce flood risk, increase food security, and improve access to nature.

The strategy will include an interactive nature recovery map, as well as a statement of biodiversity priorities for the region, which will be incentivised but voluntary for land managers.

As part of the development of the LNRS, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is consulting with a variety of organisations and encouraging residents and community groups to share their views.

Councillor Paul West, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “It’s vital to protect our natural environment, which plays a crucial role in our rural economy, and in providing numerous health and wellbeing benefits. I encourage residents to participate in the consultation and take the opportunity to share their views.”

The consultation is open until Sunday, June 22 and can be found at tinyurl.com/yp65pv3m

