In East Yorkshire more than 5,000 people joined the Birdwatch last year, with a total of nearly 700,000 people taking part.

On January 27, 28 and 29, East Yorkshire residents are asked to spend one hour recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive, said: “The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives, offering a real connection to the natural world.

Last year, the house sparrow was top of East Yorkshire’s rankings as the most commonly seen garden bird.

“With birds now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters. Join us for Big Garden Birdwatch 2023 and together let’s take action to protect and preserve our birds and wildlife for generations to come.

“Our garden birds are counting on you!”

