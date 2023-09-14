Eastfield, near Scarborough, to host big community clean-up for third year running

Watch more videos on Shots!

Following the success of previous years, the event will again be a chance for neighbours, friends and businesses to join together to clean up the area and show their pride in the community.

It will be staged on Wednesday, September 20, from 9am to 1pm.

Anyone who can spare time to help is invited to meet at Eastfield Community Centre on Link Walk from 9am.

Last year's big community clean-up.

Equipment for litter picking and cleaning up streets and green spaces will be provided and volunteer efforts will be supported by North Yorkshire Council’s cleansing team with road sweepers and a high-pressure cleaner.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “The big community clean-up in Eastfield is a great example of the change we can all make to our environment by working together.

"If we all contribute what we can, we all reap the rewards of those combined efforts.”

North Yorkshire Council’s member for Eastfield, Cllr Tony Randerson, said: “We have had a fantastic response over the past two years from the people of Eastfield, who take great pride in where they live.

"I’m confident we can achieve even more this year and I encourage all parts of the community to come together to make a difference.”

Two large skips will be available to deposit rubbish and abandoned items residents have found near their homes.

Residents who have unwanted non-bulky household items can use their nearest skip.

These will be in Dunn Grove and Beech Walk.

Asbestos, liquid chemicals, wet concrete, compressed gas bottles and commercial waste cannot be placed in the skips.

Electrical and white goods can be placed beside the skips and will be collected separately.

There will be people at the community centre to answer queries about the use of the skips.

After the event, the skips will be taken to the household waste recycling site at Seamer Carr.

Eastfield Big Community Clean-up is organised by North Yorkshire Council in partnership with Eastfield Town Council, Beyond Housing and other organisations within the Eastfield PACT partnership.