Kirby Misperton Environment Group will be taking part in the event.

After the success of last years on-line talks – the result of Covid 19 restrictions - the Ryedale Environmental Group will this year be running a face to face event which will be open to all and coincides with the start of The Great Big Green Week.

Peter Winter, from Ryedale Environmental Group, said: “Last years series of talks were a great success and we are back bigger and better this year with this live event.

“We have a great range of organisations, local, regional and national, attending who are keen to talk about their activities and projects to visitors, all focusing on our

common goal of reducing our carbon footprint and promoting positive action to reduce environmental impacts.

“We would like to thank Ryedale District Council who will also be present and are sponsoring the event – we hope that plenty of people will come along and enjoy the day.”

Lots of stalls are already confirmed for the event, covering many environmental initiatives and ideas, including Friends of the Earth, The Woodland Trust, The Cornflower Project and Circular Malton & Norton.

Local environmental groups will also be at the event with information on projects they are working on and how people can get involved, including Kirkbymoorside Environment Group and the Project Purple, Hovingham.

The 18th September represents the beginning of the Great Big Green Week when The Ryedale Environmental Group is also organising a series of online talks.