Unveiled at the weekend, the giant seal sculpture yesterday doubles as a recycling depository for empty drinks cans and plastic bottles.

The metalwork sculpture of a seal, affectionately named Bonzo, aims to encourage more people to recycle their disposable drink containers after use to prevent them from ending up on the beach and in the sea.

Councillor Jacqui Houlden-Banks, Mayor of Filey, said: “Filey welcomes Bonzo the seal to his new home on our beautiful seafront.

Bonzo the Seal bin basks at the bottom of Cargate Hill, Filey.

“Not only is he a lovely modern sculpture he will carry out an important function.

“We hope he will provide a focus and reminder to people to recycle their rubbish in a fun way, which will help us to keep our award-winning beach in perfect condition for all to enjoy.”

Bonzo is located in a prominent position on the promenade at the bottom of Cargate Hill, next to the Victorian water fountain, looking out towards Filey Brigg.

The sculpture, hand-forged by Godbald Blacksmiths of Staithes, was unveiled by the Mayor of Filey, Councillor Jacqui Houlden-Banks.

Children from Filey Junior School and Filey Church of England Nursery and Infants Academy were amongst the first to see and ‘feed’ Bonzo. They also joined representatives of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Keep Filey Tidy and Active Filey in a beach litter pick.

Scarborough Borough Council led the commissioning and installation of Bonzo in partnership with Filey Town Council.

The sculpture has been funded by the borough council’s Project Sunshine scheme, which aims to tidy up and improve areas of public realm throughout the borough.

Councillor Tony Randerson, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “Not only does Bonzo looks fantastic on the promenade, he is all set to play an important role in helping to prevent rubbish from ending up the sea.

“I encourage people to do their bit to protect our marine life and keep Filey rubbish free by filling Bonzo with their empty cans and plastic bottles during their visit to the seafront.”

