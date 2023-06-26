News you can trust since 1882
Firefighters respond to multiple moorland fires during busy weekend for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy weekend as they responded to multiple fires and other incidents.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

On Friday June 23, at 6pm, crew from Scarborough responded to reports of smoke which was seen in Cayton. This was found to be a controlled burn of garden waste under supervision which meant no action was taken by the firefighters.

Then, at 8.48pm in East Ayton, Scarborough, both appliances from Scarborough responded to a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.

On Saturday June 24, at 12.03pm, Scarborough crews assisted Paramedics with moving a patient into the back of an ambulance, using crew power.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to mutiple calls about fire this weekend.
At 8.35pm, in Eastfield, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a small fire smouldering in a field. The crew located the fire and used backpack sprayers and small tools to extinguish it.

At 10.25pm, crews from Danby and Goathland responded to reports of a fire sighted near to moor land in Glaisdale.

The crew located the fire and found it to be a bonfire left unattended measuring approx three x three metres. The crew extinguished the fire using hose reel jets and hand tools.

Shortly after, at 12.15am, crews from Whitby and Goathland responded to reports of an area of moorland on fire at Glaisdale Rigg.

The crew located an area of grassland measuring approximately five x three metres on fire. Crew used 1 hose reel jet to extinguish.

Then, at 1.05am, again at Glaisdale Rigg, crew from Whitby and Goathland located a second fire a short way south of the first incident.

This was measuring approximately 10 x 10 metres in size.

Crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.

On Sunday June 25, at 9.34am, a crew from Scarborough dealt with a small undergrowth fire in woodland at Raincliffe Woods.

They used a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the fire and determined that the cause was a disposable barbecue left unattended.

At 6.14pm, Scarborough crews attended a wheelie bin fire believed to have been caused accidentally. The firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

At 7.37pm on Baxtergate, Whitby, the crew rescued a gull that had been trapped in gutters of a two-storey property. The crew handed the gull over to animal sanctuary staff to take care of it.

