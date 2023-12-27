News you can trust since 1882
First Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meeting of 2024 to host talk and prize presentation

The first Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meeting of 2024 will welcome guest speaker Mike Burns, Regional Business Manager - North East, Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire & Northern Ireland, Lallemand Animal Nutrition.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:27 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 13:27 GMT
Sneaton Castle will host the Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meeting. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Sneaton Castle will host the Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meeting. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Mr Burns, a golf and cricket nut, has worked in Agricultural and Technical sales for 23 years with experience in Ruminant Nutrition and forage systems.

He will be telling club members how to “Milk every Fibre to Improve Production Margin”.

Lallemand Animal Nutrition is a global leader in microbial fermentation using yeast and bacteria in animal agriculture and is committed to optimising animal performance and well-being.

Judges of the 2023 Silage competition, Bede Wilkinson, a Director of RBC Agri Ltd and last year’s competition winner Mark Smith will also be presenting the prizes and summarising the results for the competition.

The meeting is to take place at 7.45pm on Monday January 8 at Sneaton Castle, 7.45pm start.

New members are welcome.

Call Secretary Joyce Stangoe on 07868 956919.

