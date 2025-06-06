Focus on RSPB Bempton’s Diving Gannets Seabird Cruises

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:50 BST
RSPB volunteers are on board and the running commentary gives a unique insight into the seabird spectacle. Photos courtesy of Simon HulmeRSPB volunteers are on board and the running commentary gives a unique insight into the seabird spectacle. Photos courtesy of Simon Hulme
The team at RSPB Bempton Cliffs delivers a very special service for visitors over the summers months – the popular Diving Gannets Seabird Cruises.

The three-hour trips on the iconic Yorkshire Belle from Bridlington harbour see people take a three-hour cruise to the nature reserve to enjoy the delights of the seabird colony.

The trips include a visit to the cliffs, where gannets can be seen with their fluffy chicks on their nests.

The boat then heads out to sea to marvel at gannets diving around the boat for hand-thrown mackerel.

The trips include a visit to the cliffs, where gannets can be seen with their fluffy chicks on their nests.The trips include a visit to the cliffs, where gannets can be seen with their fluffy chicks on their nests.
Go to events.rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs to book a place on the cruises.

Photographer Simon Hulme joined a cruise to take these excellent photos.

