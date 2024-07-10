Four new animated films made to highlight environmental issues along the East Yorkshire coast
The new short videos give an insight into what’s happening beneath the waves, how climate change is affecting the coast, and to encourage everyone to learn more about our marine ecosystems.
The fun and educational animations were launched by the Yorkshire Marine Nature Partnership (YMNP), which is hosted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council. The movies focus on four specific topics:
•Super Sediments – following sediments from the Holderness coast as they are transported on ocean currents to create new habitats elsewhere.
•The Secret of the Shoal – exploring the importance of tiny shoaling fish and how bigger species, such as seabirds and marine mammals, depend on them.
•The Beauty of Blue Carbon – highlighting how Yorkshire’s marine environments help to keep our atmosphere clean.
•Coastal Climate Change – looking at how our changing climate is impacting Yorkshire’s coastline and what might happen in the future.
Councillor Barbara Jefferson, the council’s cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “These four animated videos give a fascinating insight into our underwater world and how it’s coping with climate change.
“It is a really creative way to engage people and show how important the Yorkshire coast is to our marine environment.”
The council funded the ‘Super Sediments’ animation as part of its Changing Coasts East Riding project, which collaborated with communities, businesses and specialists to respond to the impacts of coastal climate change.
Richard Jackson, coastal change manager at the council, said: “The unique geography and geology of the East Riding coastline plays an important role in the wider marine environment.
“Sediment released from the dynamic Holderness coast can be transported to the Humber, to Lincolnshire’s beaches, and even across to Europe.”
The video animations can be seen at ymnp.org.uk and on YouTube.
