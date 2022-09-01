Free compost bags giveaway event to take place at Carnaby’s council depot later this month

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the compost giveaway events will take place at the council depot on Carnaby Industrial Estate (Lancaster Road). The giveaway will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10am. Photo submitted

Nine giveaway events will be held across the area between September 6 to 22, where around 5,000 bags of compost will be handed out for free to local residents.

Residents are invited to drive along to their nearest event, where two 15kg bags of compost will be placed into each car boot.

One of the events will take place at the council depot on Carnaby Industrial Estate (Lancaster Road). The giveaway will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10am.

Another event will be held at Driffield Showground on Thursday, September 22 at 4pm.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venue beforehand or they may be turned away for safety reasons.

The compost given away will again be made up directly from the garden and food waste which residents recycle in their brown bins each year.

Brown bins can take grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds, all cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, bread, meat, eggshells and small amounts of soups, sauces and gravies. All brown bin contents get recycled into compost by the Biowise plant in Willerby.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “The giveaways we held in May were a big success, so we’re hoping this second round will be just as popular with residents.