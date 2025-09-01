Residents are asked not to queue at the venue beforehand.

The ever-popular free compost giveaways will be back in September – with an event taking place in Carnaby.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling team will be at Carnaby Council Depot on Carnaby Industrial Estate on Saturday, September 27 from 10am.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand, or they may be turned away for safety reasons.

Residents are invited to come along and collect two free bags of compost, which has all been recycled from the garden and food waste people put in their brown bins.

The council handed out 5,000 bags of compost for free in the last giveaway events held in May. The compost is best used as a soil improver.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “I’m always amazed at how popular our compost giveaways are every year. Our residents really love them.

“And we appreciate all the work they do throughout the year, sorting their waste into each bin, and making the East Riding one of the top recycling areas in the country.”

All contents collected from people’s brown bins get recycled into compost by the Biowise plant in Willerby – where the giveaway compost comes from.

Brown bins can take grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds, all cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, bread, meat, eggshells and small amounts of soups, sauces and gravies.

The team will be visiting eight sites in Beverley, Preston, Goole, Hornsea, Pocklington, Withernsea, Driffield and Carnaby, from September 13 to 27.