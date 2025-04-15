The ever-popular free compost giveaways for East Riding residents will return in May, with a session being held at Carnaby.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling team will once again be handing out 5,000 bags of compost – 60 tonnes – to local residents over the space of eight events, being held from May 3 to 17.

The team will be at the Carnaby council depot, at Carnaby Industrial Estate, on Saturday, May 17 from 10am.

Residents are invited to drive to their nearest giveaway event, where they can collect two free bags of compost, which will be placed into their car boots by council staff.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand or they may be turned away for safety reasons.

The compost being given away is entirely recycled from the garden and food waste East Riding residents place in their brown bins throughout the year.

All brown bin contents collected in the East Riding get recycled into compost by the Biowise plant in Willerby.

Carl Skelton, the council’s director of streetscene services, said: “Our compost giveaways are always popular with local residents and we’re pleased to be bringing them back in May.

“These events are the council’s way of thanking residents and giving something back for their continuing support of our recycling schemes.”

Brown bins can be used to recycle a host of organic waste including grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds, all cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, bread, meat, eggshells and small amounts of soups, sauces and gravies.

The compost is best used as a soil improver.