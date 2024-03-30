Going Green: It is vital to vote and safeguard our future

Tom Heap. Photo: BBC

In 2023 greenhouse gas emissions from the UK fell to the lowest level since the Victorian era.

Yes, you read that right. The last time emissions from the UK were so low, Queen Victoria was on the throne and Benjamin Disraeli was Prime Minister.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up

Pollution fell by 5.7 percent to 383 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Register to vote it’s crucial for the environment and safeguarding our future. Photo: Adobe

In part driven by a milder winter, but also coal use fell by 23 percent to its lowest level since the 1730s (when King George II was king.)

The UK government announced plans to close coal fired power stations in 2015 – their aim was to close them all by 2025 and we currently only have one open.

Since that announcement nine years ago we’ve had five successive Prime Ministers who have stuck to the plan but this brings about an important point.

A general election is due this year as there has to be one legally by January next year. It’s vital every adult who can vote, does so and it’s crucial for the environment and safeguarding our future that we vote for those who support reaching net zero, which is where we reduce the UK’s contribution to global warming.

Exchange your old wardrobe for new. Photo: Adobe

Some parties are more credible than others and some MPs have climate change much higher on their agenda than others do.

Each party has its own website so you can search their policies on the environment. Net zero is also very good for the economy and better paid jobs.

The UK’s net zero economy grew nine per cent in 2023 in incredible contrast to stagnation in the wider economy with GDP growth at just 0.1 percent according to CBI Economics so you can see why voting for those who support net zero is so important.

If you’re not registered to vote yet, you can do that here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

If you want your vote to count towards the environment, look for who will support clean energy transition.

It’s worth mentioning the cost of living crisis has been partly caused and compounded by our need to import gas and oil so deciding which box to put your X in could also decide if we continue to rely on importing polluting oil or gas or we choose to insulate our homes and switch to clean, affordable renewable energy.

It can sometimes feel like we’re powerless to make change and get good news when it comes to green issues but elections are a great opportunity to really make a difference.

