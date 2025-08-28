Hosepipe restrictions to remain in place across Yorkshire after heavy downpours and more on way

Yorkshire Water’s hosepipe restrictions are to remain in place following last night’s heavy rain and more wet weather which is expected over the coming days.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the rainfall will not be enough to remove the hosepipe restrictions.

Yorkshire experienced the driest spring in 132 years, and August is expected to receive well below long-term average rainfall, which will be the seventh consecutive month of below average rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire’s reservoir stocks have been decreasing since late January due to the dry and warm weather, with stocks currently at 35.8% - well below the 73.4% average for this time of year.

Yorkshire Water's hosepipe ban is to remain in place.

Groundwater stocks in East Yorkshire are also being impacted by the prolonged dry weather.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re expecting some more welcome rainfall over the next few days.

"While welcome, it is likely to be taken up by plants and the parched ground and countryside, with very little making its way into our reservoirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hosepipe restrictions will remain in place until reservoir stocks have recovered – this could extend into the winter – as we are planning for the short-term and to ensure we have adequate supplies heading into the spring and summer of 2026.

After the thunderstorm everyone was asking for to quell the moor fire, it was granted on Wednesday evening followed by a rainbow looking over to the moor from Ruswarp. photo: Irene Gowland

“The efforts of customers to reduce water usage, our work to reduce leakage and the drought orders and permits we have in place, as well as others we have applied for, are all helping to reduce demand and protect the water stocks so everyone will have the water they need.”