The Community Fund at Barratt Developments allows each division to donate £1,000 per month to a local charity working to improve the quality of life for those living in their area.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, the latest chosen charity, supports many reserves in East Yorkshire, the puffins on Flamborough cliffs perhaps the most recognisable; however the expansive list of species helped by the includes marbled white butterflies at Kiplingcoates Chalk Pit and bitterns in North Cave Wetlands.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “Yorkshire Wildlife Trust does an amazing job in protecting our wildlife and areas within Yorkshire and they continue to educate us on the importance of such wildlife and their habitats.

“We’re so pleased to have been able to support them with our Community Fund donation and we hope that our donation will help to raise awareness of the vital work that the charity does, and help them to continue protecting Yorkshire's wildlife.”

David Craven, regional manager East for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We want to make Yorkshire wilder, and manage the impacts of our changing climate by working with our natural environment to give more wildlife a home.

"We thank Barratt Developments Yorkshire East for this generous Community Fund donation as these funds will aid us in our mission.”