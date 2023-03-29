Residents in some areas on the Yorkshire coast are living with higher levels of air pollution than their neighbours in other parts, official government estimates show.

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area. The figures show wide geographical variations in how clean the air is around the country.

How does your local area compare? Here we reveal the 19 areas on the Yorkshire coast with the highest levels of air pollution.

1 . Scarborough Central The Scarborough Central area had the worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.82. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Ramshill & South Cliff The Ramshill & South Cliff area had the second worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.72. Photo: David Kettlewell Photo Sales

3 . Eastfield, Crossgates & Seamer The Eastfield, Crossgates & Seamer area had the third worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.71. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Bridlington Hilderthorpe The Bridlington Hilderthorpe area had the fourth worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.70. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales