Residents in some areas on the Yorkshire coast are living with higher levels of air pollution than their neighbours in other parts, official government estimates show.
IN PICTURES: The 19 areas with the best and worst air quality on the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:25 BST

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area. The figures show wide geographical variations in how clean the air is around the country.

How does your local area compare? Here we reveal the 19 areas on the Yorkshire coast with the highest levels of air pollution.

The Scarborough Central area had the worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.82.

1. Scarborough Central

The Scarborough Central area had the worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.82. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Ramshill & South Cliff area had the second worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.72.

2. Ramshill & South Cliff

The Ramshill & South Cliff area had the second worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.72. Photo: David Kettlewell

The Eastfield, Crossgates & Seamer area had the third worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.71.

3. Eastfield, Crossgates & Seamer

The Eastfield, Crossgates & Seamer area had the third worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.71. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Bridlington Hilderthorpe area had the fourth worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.70.

4. Bridlington Hilderthorpe

The Bridlington Hilderthorpe area had the fourth worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.70. Photo: Google Maps

