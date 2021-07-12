Litter pickers at Sandsend, near Whitby, offered free yoga sessions in return for picking up beach rubbish

Planet Patrol, which runs free paddle boarding, yoga, parkour and canoeing litter picking sessions nationwide to remove litter from nature, has joined forces with yoga school, Happy Seal Yoga,to tackle litter pollution hotspots in and around Whitby

As one of Planet Patrol’s nationwide reps, Happy Seal Yoga are helping to create a more engaged community in the Whitby area to support Planet Patrol’s mission to clean up the

planet and eliminate single-use litter pollution.

Planet Patrol and Happy Seal Yoga will be meeting in front of the Sandside Cafe at Sandsend beach.

Planet Patrol and Happy Seal Yoga will provide a free beach yoga session at 10am on Sunday July 18, followed by a beach clean up.

All yoga places must be reserved in advance via the Planet Patrol website to avoid disappointment.

Planet Patrol and Happy Seal Yoga will be meeting in front of the Sandside Cafe at Sandsend beach to support the environmental non-profit as it embarks on its biggest goal yet - to removeone million pieces of litter from nature and log them on the free Planet Patrol mobile app.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a total pro - everyone is welcome and no experience is necessary.

Instead of making a payment to participate, participants pay a ‘nature tax’ by picking up litter and logging it in the Planet Patrol app.

Every piece collected is analysed by partner researchers at UK universities to uncover the trends and patterns, to hold polluters accountable and develop evidence-based solutions to stop the problem of single-use at source.

Lizzie Carr, who founded Planet Patrol, said: “Planet Patrol’s litter picking sessions have had a phenomenal response nationwide, and it’s incredible to see how many people are willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to help the environment, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Happy Seal Yoga to bring this to Whitby."

And when organised yoga clean ups aren’t happening, people of Whitby can join the North East Clean Up Mission in the Planet Patrol app, competing against other UK regions to collect and log litter, to be crowned as Litter Pickers of the Year 2021.