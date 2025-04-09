Malton residents first to get new wheelie bins in first phase of North Yorkshire-wide roll-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Malton and the surrounding area are set to benefit from an improved recycling service as wheelie bins are set to be delivered, as part of the first phase of a countywide roll-out.

North Yorkshire councillors approved plans earlier this year to introduce a harmonised recycling service for residents across the county.

Under the plans, the majority of residents will have alternate fortnightly household recycling collections, one for paper and card and one for all other recyclable materials, including glass, cans, plastics and cartons.

This model of collection already takes place in the Selby area and allows the council to increase the amount and quality of recycling collected at the kerbside, reduce the cost of collection, and helps towards carbon reduction.

An improved waste recycling service is due to begin in Malton and the surrounding area in the first phase of a countywide roll-out.

Residents in Malton and the surrounding area will be the first to receive their bins.

A letter with more information will be issued this week, with the new bins starting to arrive in the coming weeks.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, whose responsibilities include waste services, said: “We are making sure we do everything we can to increase recycling rates and contribute to our plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

“The new model will also mean that everyone across North Yorkshire receives the same service, regardless of where they live.

“We are now writing to all residents in Malton and the surrounding area, advising them to keep an eye out for their wheelie bins, which will be delivered in the coming weeks.

“As we’ve got more than 50,000 bins to provide to households, it will take us a couple of months to deliver them all.

"So, residents should continue to use their existing boxes until they’re told when their new collections start.”

The new collections will start in the summer, and the council will write to residents again in late May or early June with further information about when they can start using their new bins.

For the rest of the county, the changes will be phased in over the next two to three years.

The initial estimated cost of implementing the changes would be about £8m over the next five years, and it is anticipated to save about £560,000 per year, with the potential for even more savings.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-waste for more.