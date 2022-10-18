Joe Redfern of Whitby Lobster Hatchery will be attending the EFRA meeting in London.

The Government’s Environment Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee is to probe the deaths of large numbers of crustaceans off the coast over the past year in a hearing at the House of Commons on Tuesday October 25.

ERFA previously blamed algal bloom as the cause of the deaths, but an independent probe carried out recently pointed towards dredging and the chemical pyridine being the most likely cause, with some Whitby fishermen calling for the dredging of the Tees to halt.

The session will look at the different explanations for the cause of the deaths, what can be done to prevent a recurrence and how it has impacted local communities.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill, chair of the EFRA Committee, said: “We need to establish what is causing these disturbing events.

“They have implications for coastal communities in North Yorkshire and Teesside – not least, of course, those engaged in or dependent on the fishing industry.

"But there could also be wider environmental and economic implications with lessons to be learned.”

Joe Redfern, who runs Whitby’s Lobster Hatchery on Pier Road, will be attending the hearing which he said was a great step for the campaign.

"I hope the committee takes on board the university investigation results and takes action to stop the release of harmful chemicals into our oceans,” he said.

"Our ecosystems, communities and ways of life are at risk.

"All we are asking is to take a precautionary approach and dispose of any dredge material on land.”

Janet Jefferson, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for corporate resources, welcomed news of the hearing and added: “I support the fishing industry’s calls for more scrutiny of the possible causes and I hope the committee pushes for full openness and transparency during its hearing.”

Dean Clews, a Whitby commercial fisherman and skipper of Michelle S, said the scientists’ findings will be presented to the hearing so it was a case of sitting back to see if the case would be reopened.

